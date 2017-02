UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Results From Halifax, Nova Scotia

On Sunday evening, the Octagon made its’ return to Halifax, Nova Scotia, as UFC held their UFC Fight Night 105 event at the Scotiabank Centre.

Headlined by a heavyweight main event of Travis “Hapa” Browne vs. Derrick Lewis and featuring Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard, UFC Fight Night 105 aired live via FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

Below are UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne quick-match results from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada:

UFC Fight Night 105 Preliminary Results (UFC Fight Pass)

* Gerald Meerschaert def. Ryan Janes via Submission (armbar) at 1:34 of Round 1

UFC Fight Night 105 Preliminary Results (FOX Sports 1)

* Thiago Santos def. Jack Marshman via TKO (wheel kick) at 2:21 of Round 2

* Reginaldo Vieira def. Aiemann Zahabi via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Randa Markos def. Carla Esparza via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Nordine Taleb via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night 105 Main Card Results (FOX Sports 1)

* Paul Felder def. Alessandro Ricci via TKO (elbows and punches) at 4:41 of Round 1

* Sara McMann def. Gina Mazany via Submission (arm triangle) at 1:14 of Round 1

* Elias Theodorou vs. Cezar Ferreira (In Progress Now …)

* Sam Sicilia vs. Gavin Tucker

* Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard

* Derrick Lewis vs. Travis Browne