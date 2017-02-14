UFC Fight Night 105 Loses Quinones-Volkanovski Bout

The upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Halifax lost one of its’ fights, as the UFC announced that a featherweight bout scheduled for the show has been scratched from this weekend’s lineup.

Michael Quinones, who was scheduled to fight Alexander Volkanovski at this Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 105 event had to pull out due to an undisclosed injury.

Headlined by a heavyweight bout between Travis “Hapa” Browne and emerging contender Derrick Lewis, UFC Fight Night 105 goes down this Sunday, February 19th in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, live on FOX Sports 1.