UFC Fight Night 105 Loses Quinones-Volkanovski Bout

The upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Halifax lost one of its’ fights, as the UFC announced that a featherweight bout scheduled for the show has been scratched from this weekend’s lineup.
Michael Quinones, who was scheduled to fight Alexander Volkanovski at this Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 105 event had to pull out due to an undisclosed injury.
Headlined by a heavyweight bout between Travis “Hapa” Browne and emerging contender Derrick Lewis, UFC Fight Night 105 goes down this Sunday, February 19th in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, live on FOX Sports 1.
UFC Fight Night 105: Browne vs. Lewis
Travis Browne vs. Derrick Lewis
Hector Lombard vs. Johny Hendricks
Sam Sicilia vs. Garvin Tucker
Elias Theodorou vs. Cezar Ferreira
Sara McMann vs. Gina Mazany
Paul Felder vs. Alex Ricci
Nordine Taleb vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Carla Esparza vs. Randa Markos
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Reginaldo Vieira
Jack Marshman vs. Thiago Santos
Ryan Janes vs. Gerald Meerschaert