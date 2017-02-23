UFC Fight Night 105 Medical Suspensions: Derrick Lewis Out Just 30 Days

Derrick Lewis has avoided a lengthy medical suspension, at least for now.

Lewis earned a knockout victory over Travis Browne at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. A few days after the bout, Lewis said he had a broken foot.

The UFC Fight Night 105 medical suspensions have been released and “The Black Beast” was only given a 30-day suspension. MMAJunkie.com reached out to the Nova Scotia Boxing Authority for clarification.

A commission official said the following:

“(Lewis) went to the hospital after the fight for a thorough exam, and they probably picked it up there through an X-ray.”

Below is the full list UFC Fight Night 105 medical suspensions:

Derrick Lewis: suspended 30 days with no contact in training for 21 days due to a “hard bout”

Travis Browne: suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative CT scan; suspended a minimum of 60 days

Johny Hendricks: suspended 180 days or until cleared by left hand X-ray; suspended a minimum of seven days

Hector Lombard: suspended 30 days

Gavin Tucker: suspended 14 days

Sam Sicilia: suspended 30 days

Elias Theodorou: suspended seven days

Cezar Ferreira: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for hand injury; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Sara McMann: suspended 180 days or until cleared by oral and maxillofacial doctor; suspended a minimum of seven days

Gina Mazany: suspended 180 days or until cleared by right hand X-ray; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Paul Felder: suspended seven days

Alessandro Ricci: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an ear, nose and throat doctor; suspended a minimum of 60 days

Santiago Ponzinibbio: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to a right cheek laceration

Nordine Taleb: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an ear, nose and throat doctor; suspended a minimum of 60 days with 45 days no contact

Randa Markos: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact due to a “hard bout”

Carla Esparza: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to a “hard bout”

Aiemann Zahabi: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an ophthalmologist; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Reginaldo Vieira: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an orthopedist; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to a “hard bout”

Jack Marshman: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact due to a right infraorbital laceration, scalp laceration and TKO

Gerald Meerschaert: suspended seven days

Ryan Janes: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an orthopedist; suspended a minimum of 30 days