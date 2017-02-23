UFC Fight Night 105 Medical Suspensions: Derrick Lewis Out Just 30 Days

Derrick Lewis has avoided a lengthy medical suspension, at least for now.
Lewis earned a knockout victory over Travis Browne at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. A few days after the bout, Lewis said he had a broken foot.
The UFC Fight Night 105 medical suspensions have been released and “The Black Beast” was only given a 30-day suspension. MMAJunkie.com reached out to the Nova Scotia Boxing Authority for clarification.
A commission official said the following:
“(Lewis) went to the hospital after the fight for a thorough exam, and they probably picked it up there through an X-ray.”
Below is the full list UFC Fight Night 105 medical suspensions:
Derrick Lewis: suspended 30 days with no contact in training for 21 days due to a “hard bout”
Travis Browne: suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative CT scan; suspended a minimum of 60 days
Johny Hendricks: suspended 180 days or until cleared by left hand X-ray; suspended a minimum of seven days
Hector Lombard: suspended 30 days
Gavin Tucker: suspended 14 days
Sam Sicilia: suspended 30 days
Elias Theodorou: suspended seven days
Cezar Ferreira: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for hand injury; suspended a minimum of 30 days
Sara McMann: suspended 180 days or until cleared by oral and maxillofacial doctor; suspended a minimum of seven days
Gina Mazany: suspended 180 days or until cleared by right hand X-ray; suspended a minimum of 30 days
Paul Felder: suspended seven days
Alessandro Ricci: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an ear, nose and throat doctor; suspended a minimum of 60 days
Santiago Ponzinibbio: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to a right cheek laceration
Nordine Taleb: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an ear, nose and throat doctor; suspended a minimum of 60 days with 45 days no contact
Randa Markos: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact due to a “hard bout”
Carla Esparza: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to a “hard bout”
Aiemann Zahabi: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an ophthalmologist; suspended a minimum of 30 days
Reginaldo Vieira: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an orthopedist; suspended a minimum of 30 days
Thiago “Marreta” Santos: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to a “hard bout”
Jack Marshman: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact due to a right infraorbital laceration, scalp laceration and TKO
Gerald Meerschaert: suspended seven days
Ryan Janes: suspended 180 days or until cleared by an orthopedist; suspended a minimum of 30 days