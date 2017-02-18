UFC Fight Night 105 Weigh-In Results: Main Card Fighter Misses Weight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to FOX Sports 1 (FS1) tomorrow night (Feb. 19) at 9 p.m. ET. The action will be held inside the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Headlining the card is a heavyweight tilt with some bad blood. The eighth ranked UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis goes head-to-head with ninth ranked 265-pounder Travis Browne.

“Hapa” said Lewis calling him out made things personal. “The Black Beast” took things much further by saying his motivation for the fight could boil down to Browne’s alleged history of domestic abuse.

The UFC Fight Night event in Halifax will also see the middleweight debut of former UFC welterweight title holder Johny Hendricks. He’ll battle the former Bellator middleweight kingpin Hector Lombard in the co-main event.

Earlier today, the fighters stepped on the scale. Only one competitor failed to make weight and she happens to be on the main card. Late replacement Gina Mazany failed to make the bantamweight limit for her match-up with Sara McMann. “Danger” has been fined 20 percent of her purse, but the fight will go on.

MMA Junkie was on the scene and provided video of the early weigh-ins as seen above. Later today at 4 p.m. ET, the ceremonial weigh-ins will take place. All 22 fighters on the card will pose for the media and face off against their opponents.

Below are the full UFC Fight Night 105 weigh-in results.

Main Card (FS1)

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (262) vs. Travis Browne (241)

Middleweight: Johnny Hendricks (185.5) vs. Hector Lombard (182)

Featherweight: Sam Sicilia (144) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)

Middleweight: Cezar Ferreira (186) vs. Elias Theodorou (185.5)

Women’s Bantamweight: Sara McMann (135) vs. Gina Mazany (139.5)*

Lightweight: Paul Felder (155) vs. Alessandro Ricci (156)

Prelims (FS1)

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio (170) vs. Nordine Taleb (171)

Strawweight: Carla Esparza (116) vs. Randa Markos (116)

Women’s Banatamweight: Reginaldo Vieira (136) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135)

Middleweight: Jack Marshman (184) vs. Thiago Santos (186)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Middleweight: Ryan Janes (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

*- Mazany has been fined 20 percent of her purse for failing to make weight