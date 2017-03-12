UFC Fight Night 106 Bonuses: Kelvin Gastelum Banks $50,000 For First-Round Finish

Kelvin Gastelum is $50,000 richer.

Last night (March 11) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a Fight Night card. The event was held inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. It was the UFC’s first trip to Brazil this year.

In the featured bout of the evening, Gastelum shared the Octagon with former UFC light heavyweight title holder Vitor Belfort. Gastelum earned a TKO victory in under four minutes. The finish earned Gastelum a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Another fighter who earned a $50,000 bonus is Edson Barboza. After his devastating flying knee knockout of Beneil Dariush, it’s easy to see why. He was also one of four fighters to have a “Performance of the Night.”

On the first fight of the FOX Sports 1 portion of the prelims, Michel Prazeres took on Josh Burkman. Prazeres made short work of “The People’s Warrior” with a first-round TKO victory. The bout didn’t last two minutes. Prazeres nabbed a $50,000 bonus.

Finally, Paulo Henrique Costa took home an extra $50,000 as well. Costa stopped Garreth McLellan in the opening frame. The fight lasted just 77 seconds. Costa remains undefeated in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career and he has finished all of his opponents.