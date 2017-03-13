UFC Fight Night 106 Medical Suspensions: Beneil Dariush Out 60 Days After Brutal KO

It’s time to take a look at the UFC Fight Night 106 medical suspensions.

As anticipated, Beneil Dariush got the longest mandatory medical suspension at 60 days. He will also go 45 days with no contact. Dariush was knocked out cold by Edson Barboza in the second round of their bout this past Saturday night (March 11) in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Vitor Belfort, Gian Villante, and Garreth McLellan have been handed mandatory suspensions for 45 days. They will have to go 30 days without any contact. Bethe Correia and Tim Means will sit for a whooping 180 days unless they are cleared. Once that happens, they will have to sit for 30 days with 21 days of no contact.

You can peep the rest of the UFC Fight Night 106 medical suspensions below:

Vitor Belfort: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Gian Villante: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Beneil Dariush: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Jussier Formiga: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Bethe Correia: Suspended 180 days unless possible fractured orbital bone is cleared by an ophthalmologist. Otherwise, suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Marion Renau: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Tim Means: Suspended 180 days unless right foot cleared by doctor with X-ray. Otherwise, suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Francisco Trinaldo: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Joe Soto: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Rani Yahya: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Garreth McLellan: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.