UFC Fight Night 106 Reebok Payouts: Vitor Belfort Emerges as The Highest Earner

The UFC Fight Night 106 Reebok payouts have been released.

Last night (March 11) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) went to Brazil for the first time in 2017. The action took place inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 106, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort took on Kelvin Gastelum. In under four minutes, Gastelum finished Belfort with strikes. “The Phenom” had been dropped twice in the fight.

Belfort earned $20,000 through the UFC’s Athletic Outfitting pay. He topped the list for all fighters on the card. Gastelum scooped up $10,000 under the program.

In the co-main event, another former UFC light heavyweight title holder competed. Mauricio Rua battled Gian Villante. “Shogun” finished his opponent in the third round. Rua earned $15,000, while Villante received $10,000.

Of course these payouts are not the salaries of the fighters, nor does it include post-fight bonuses. You can see the rest of the payouts below:

Kelvin Gastelum: $10,000 def. Vitor Belfort: $20,000

Mauricio Rua: $15,000 def. Gian Villante: $10,000

Edson Barboza: $15,000 def. Beneil Dariush: $10,000

Ray Borg: $5,000 def. Jussier Formiga: $5,000

Bethe Correia: $5,000 vs. Marion Reneau: $5,000

Alex Oliveira: $5,000 def. Tim Means: $10,000

Kevin Lee: $5,000 def. Francisco Trinaldo: $10,000

Sergio Moraes: $5,000 def. Davi Ramos: $2,500

Joe Soto: $5,000 def. Rani Yahya: $15,000

Michel Prazeres: $5,000 def. Josh Burkman: $15,000

Jeremy Kennedy: $2,500 def. Rony Jason: $5,000

Paulo Borrachinha: $2,500 def. Garreth McLellan: $2,500