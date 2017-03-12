UFC Fight Night 106 Results: Kelvin Gastelum Finishes Vitor Belfort

The UFC Fight Night 106 results are in.

Last night (March 11) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held another Fight Night event inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The main card aired live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

In the main event, Kelvin Gastelum took on former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort. Gastelum put away “The Phenom” in the first round in under four minutes. After the bout, Gastelum expressed interest in a bout against Anderson Silva.

In the co-main event, another former UFC 205-pound title holder competed. Mauricio Rua battled Gian Villante. “Shogun” had the edge in the stand-up for the most part and he earned a third-round TKO victory.

You can see the rest of the UFC Fight Night 106 results below:

Main Card

Kelvin Gastelum def. Vitor Belfort via TKO (Strikes) – Round 1, 3:52

Shogun Rua def. Gian Villante via TKO (Strikes) – Round 3, 0:59

Edson Barboza def. Beneil Dariush via KO (Jumping Knee) – Round 2, 3:35

Ray Borg def. Jussier Formiga via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau fought to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Alex Oliveira def. Tim Means via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) – Round 2, 2:38

Prelims (FS1)

Kevin Lee def. Francisco Trinaldo via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) – Round 2, 3:12

Sergio Moraes def. Davi Ramos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joe Soto def. Rani Yahya via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Michel Prazeres def. Josh Burkman via TKO (Strikes) – Round 1, 1:42

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Jeremy Kennedy def. Rony Jason via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Paulo Henrique Costa def. Garreth McLellan via TKO (Strikes) – Round 1, 1:17