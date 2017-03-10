UFC Fight Night 106 Weigh-Ins Results & Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Stream

The UFC Fight Night 106 weigh-in results are in.

All fighters on the card made weight, meaning all bouts have now been made official. UFC Fight Night 106 takes place tomorrow night (March 11) inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

The main event of tomorrow’s card features former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Vitor Belfort take on rising 185-pounder Kelvin Gastelum. Another former UFC light heavyweight champion is in action. Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will battle Gian Villante.

Also featured on the main card is No. 5 ranked UFC lightweight Edson Barboza, he’ll go one-on-one with No. 9 ranked Beneil Dariush. The main card gets started at 10 p.m. on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

You can see the live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins above. The stream starts today at 5 p.m. ET. Below are the early weigh-in results:

Main Card (FS1)

Middleweight: Vitor Belfort (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185)

Light Heavyweight: Mauricio Rua (206) vs. Gian Villante (206)

Lightweight: Edson Barboza (155) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)

Flyweight: Ray Borg (126) vs. Jussier Formiga (126)

Women’s Bantamweight: Bethe Correia (136) vs. Marion Reneau (135)

Welterweight: Tim Means (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

Prelims (FS1)

Lightweight: Kevin Lee (156) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (156)

Welterweight: Sergio Moraes (171) vs. Davi Ramos (170)

Bantamweight: Joe Soto (135) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Lightweight: Josh Burkman (156) vs. Michel Prazeres (156)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight: Rony Jason (146) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (146)

Middleweight: Paulo Borrachinha (185) vs. Garreth McLellan (184)