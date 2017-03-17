UFC Fight Night 107 Early Weigh-In Results: Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson Official

Fernando Quiles Jr.
UFC Weigh-In
The UFC Fight Night 107 early weigh-in results are in.

All thirteen fights were made official earlier today (March 17), but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing at first. Marlon Vera contacted Brad Pickett to let him know that he wouldn’t be able to make the bantamweight limit at the weigh-ins. Pickett agreed to have his retirement bout contested at a catchweight.

Ian Entwistle was the only fighter to officially miss weight. He tipped the scales at 139 and 20 percent of his purse has been docked as a result. Brett Johns has still agreed to the fight and as a result, all bouts on the card have been made official.

UFC Fight Night 107 takes place tomorrow night (March 18) inside the O2 Arena in London, England. The card will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson. The prelims will air at 1:30 p.m. ET, while the main card begins at 5 p.m. ET. Both portions of the event will be broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass.

Peep the full weigh-in results below:

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Light Heavyweight: Corey Anderson (205) vs. Jimi Manuwa (205)
Welterweight: Alan Jouban (170) vs. Gunnar Nelson (170)
Catchweight: Brad Pickett (139) vs. Marlon Vera (140)
Featherweight: Arnold Allen (145) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight: Joseph Duffy (155) vs. Reza Madadi (155)
Light Heavyweight: Francimar Barroso (204) vs. Darren Stewart (206)
Heavyweight: Timothy Johnson (264) vs. Daniel Omielanczuk (240)
Lightweight: Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Teemu Packalen (155)
Middleweight: Oluwale Bamgbose (184) vs. Tom Breese (185)
Welterweight: Leon Edwards (169) vs. Vicente Luque (169)
Bantamweight: Ian Entwistle (139)* vs. Brett Johns (136)
Middleweight: Scott Askham (185) vs. Brad Scott (185)
Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg (135) vs. Lucie Pudilova (133)

*- Ian Entwistle forfeits 20 percent of his purse for failing to make weight

