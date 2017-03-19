UFC Fight Night 107 Reebok Payouts: Brad Pickett Earns Most in Final Bout

Reebok payouts for the UFC Fight Night 107 athletes have been revealed.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a Fight Night event inside the O2 Arena in London, England. The card aired on UFC Fight Pass. Light heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson shared the Octagon in the main event.

Manuwa flattened Anderson with a left hand in the first round to earn his 15th career knockout. “The Poster Boy” and “Overtime” earned $5,000 each through the UFC Outfitting pay program.

The co-main event saw welterweights Gunnar Nelson and Alan Jouban do battle. After a competitive first round, Nelson dropped Jouban and finished him with a guillotine choke. “Gunni” and “Brahma” also made $5,000 each in Reebok payouts.

Also featured on the main card was Brad Pickett’s retirement fight. He competed against late replacement Marlon Vera. While “One Punch” was ahead two rounds to none, he was knocked out via head kick in the final frame. Pickett leads the list in Reebok payouts, making $15,000. Vera took in $2,500.

You can see the full list of UFC Fight Night 107 Reebok payouts below:

Jimi Manuwa: $5,000 def. Corey Anderson: $5,000

Gunnar Nelson: $5,000 def. Alan Jouban: $5,000

Marlon Vera: $2,500 def. Brad Pickett: $15,000

Arnold Allen: $2,500 def. Makwan Amirkhani: $2,500

Joseph Duffy: $2,500 def. Reza Madadi: $5,000

Francimar Barroso: $5,000 def. Darren Stewart: $2,500

Timothy Johnson: $2,500 def. Daniel Omielanczuk: $5,000

Leon Edwards: $5,000 def. Vicente Luque: $5,000

Marc Diakiese: $2,500 def. Teemu Packalen: $2,500

Brad Scott: $5,000 def. Scott Askham: $5,000

Lina Lansberg: $2,500 def. Lucie Pudilova: $2,500