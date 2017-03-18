UFC Fight Night 107 Results: Jimi Manuwa Stops Corey Anderson

UFC Fight Night 107 went down Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England. The event, aired stateside on UFC Fight Pass, was topped by a light heavyweight showdown between heavy-handed Jimi Manuwa and Ultimate Fighter winner Corey Anderson. In the co-main event of the evening, Gunnar Nelson met Alan Jouban, and elsewhere on the card, Brad “One Punch” Picket made the walk to the cage for the final time.

An event that looked weak on paper turned out to be an exciting night of fights in the end. In the main event, Manuwa dropped Anderson with a punch in the first round to improve to 17–2. Following the fight, he proceeded to call out the winner of next month’s Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson title fight – as well has boxer David Haye. Anderson, meanwhile, slipped to 9-3 as a pro, and has dropped two of his last three bouts.

In the co-main event of the evening, SBG’s Nelson finished Jouban with a guillotine, but not before showing some unorthodox yet effective striking on the feet to set up the finish.

Pickett, meanwhile, in the final fight of a storied career, was dropped late in the third round by a Marlon Vera kick. A few punches later, and Pickett, who had been leading on two judge’s scorecards, was handed a TKO loss. He finishes his career at 25–14, while Vera improves to 9–3–1.

You can see the rest of the UFC Fight Night 107 results below:

Main Card

Jimi Manuwa def. Corey Anderson by KO (punch), Round 1, 3:05

Gunnar Nelson def. Alan Jouban by Submission (guillotine choke), Round 2, 0:46

Marlon Vera def. Brad Pickett by TKO (head kick and punches), Round 3, 3:50

Arnold Allen def. Makwan Amirkhani by Decision (split) (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Joe Duffy def. Reza Madadi by Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Francimar Barroso def. Darren Stewart by Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Timothy Johnson def. Daniel Omielańczuk by Decision (split) (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Leon Edwards def. Vicente Luque by Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Marc Diakiese def. Teemu Packalén by KO (punch), Round 1, 0:30

Brad Scott def. Scott Askham by Decision (split) (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Lina Länsberg def. Lucie Pudilová by Decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)