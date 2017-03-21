UFC Fight Night 107 Medical Suspensions Details Released

Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 107, three fighters face medical suspensions that could potentially last up to six months.

In news first reported by MMAjunkie, the full list of suspensions was released by UFC officials on Tuesday.

The light heavyweight bout between Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson resulted in a knockout loss for the latter. Anderson has been given a 60-day medical suspension, on grounds of precaution.

In what could potentially be 180-day suspensions, Francimar Barroso, Brad Scott and Scott Askham are judged to fall under this category. Barroso’s left-foot injury, Scott’s possible left-shoulder injury and opponent Askham’s possible right-leg injury are the reasons for the suspension. The report states that all fighters named above can be cleared early from the six-month suspensions by a doctor.

The full list of UFC Fight Night 107 medical suspensions are as follows:

Corey Anderson: suspended 60 days with no contact during training for 45 days for precautionary reasons

Alan Jouban: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Brad Pickett: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Makwan Amirkhani: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Joseph Duffy: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days (cleared of a possible right-foot injury after event)

Reza Madadi: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days due to a forehead laceration

Francimar Barroso: suspended 180 days due to a left-foot injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days due to a right-eyebrow laceration

Timothy Johnson: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Daniel Omielanczuk: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Vicente Luque: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Teemu Packalen: suspended 60 days with no contact during training for 45 days for precautionary reasons (cleared of a possible head injury after event)

Brad Scott: suspended 180 days due to a left-shoulder injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless

Scott Askham: suspended 180 days due to a right-leg injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Lina Lansberg: suspended 60 days with no contact during training for 45 days for precautionary reasons (cleared of possible head and face injuries)

Lucie Pudilova: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons