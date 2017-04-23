UFC Fight Night 108: Cub Swanson Withstands Artem Lobov’s Toughness

By
Dana Becker
-
0
Cub Swanson
Image Credit: Getty Images / Vaughn Ridle

Most believed Cub Swanson would make quick work out of Artem Lobov.

That wasn’t the case, as the Irish fighter gave Swanson everything he could handle at UFC Fight Night 108 Saturday evening.

In the end, the fourth-ranked Swanson earned his 15th featherweight win while competing in the UFC and WEC via decision over Lobov.

Former Ultimate Fighter runner-up Al Iaquinta made an impact in his return after two years away, scoring a first round knockout over Diego Sanchez in the co-main event.

Iaquinta, who has now won five in a row, sat on the sidelines after contract squabbles between himself and the UFC.

Other key wins came from Ovince Saint Preux, who locked up his second Von Flue choke inside the Octagon; John Dodson, who defeated Eddie Wineland at bantamweight; and Stevie Ray, who recovered to upset Joe Lauzon.

Mike Perry opened up the FOX Sports 1 main card with a knockout of Jake Ellenberger after connecting on an elbow.

See full results below:

Cub Swanson def. Artem Lobov via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Al Iaquinta def. Diego Sanchez via KO (strike) at 1:38 of Round 1

Ovince Saint Preux def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via submission (Von Flue choke) at 2:11 of Round 2

John Dodson def. Eddie Wineland via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Stevie Ray def. Joe Lauzon via majority decision (29-27, 28-27, 28-28)

Mike Perry def. Jake Ellenberger via KO (elbow) at 1:05 of Round 2

Thales Leites def. Sam Alvey via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Brandon Moreno def. Dustin Ortiz via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:06 of Round 2

Scott Holtzman def. Michael McBride via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Danielle Taylor def. Jessica Penne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexis Davis def. Cindy Dandois via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bryan Barberena def. Joe Proctor via TKO (strikes) at 3:30 of Round 1

Hector Sandoval def. Matt Schnell via KO (strike) at 4:24 of Round 1

