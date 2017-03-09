UFC Fight Night 108: Joe Lauzon vs Stevie Ray Announced

UFC officials have announced on Wednesday that Joe Lauzon will meet Stevie Ray at the event in Nashville in April.

In what will be the second fight for Lauzon this year, J-Lau will go head-to-head with Stevie Ray in an intriguing lightweight clash at UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville this April 22, according to a UFC announcement on Wednesday.

Lauzon recently defeated Poland’s Marcin Held via split decision at UFC Fight Night 103 on Jan 15 this year, and will be looking to make it 2-3 when he meets Ray next month.

Scotland’s Stevie Ray has four wins in his last five UFC fights, with the last of his appearances inside the octagon culminating in a split decision victory over Ross Pearson in November at UFC Fight Night 99 in November 2016.

The main event will feature a clash between Cub Swanson and Conor McGregor’s training partner Artem Lobov in the main event of the evening.