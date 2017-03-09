UFC Fight Night 108: Joe Lauzon vs Stevie Ray Announced

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

UFC officials have announced on Wednesday that Joe Lauzon will meet Stevie Ray at the event in Nashville in April.

In what will be the second fight for Lauzon this year, J-Lau will go head-to-head with Stevie Ray in an intriguing lightweight clash at UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville this April 22, according to a UFC announcement on Wednesday.

Lauzon recently defeated Poland’s Marcin Held via split decision at UFC Fight Night 103 on Jan 15 this year, and will be looking to make it 2-3 when he meets Ray next month.

Scotland’s Stevie Ray has four wins in his last five UFC fights, with the last of his appearances inside the octagon culminating in a split decision victory over Ross Pearson in November at UFC Fight Night 99 in November 2016.

The main event will feature a clash between Cub Swanson and Conor McGregor’s training partner Artem Lobov in the main event of the evening.

LATEST NEWS

Bellator Champ Michael Chandler Discusses Top UFC Names He’d Like to Face

0
Bellator's lightweight champion Michael Chandler has victories over two former UFC lightweight champions on his resume and may want more.  While fans have often touted the...
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan on Recent UFC Title Bouts: ‘There Should be a Very Clear Hierarchy’

0
Joe Rogan is aware that being a number one contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) doesn't mean you get the next dibs on...
video

UFC Fight Night 106 Belfort vs Gastelum: Media Day Staredowns

0
UFC Fight Night 106 Belfort vs Gastelum is approaching this weekend, and the card's top fighters had their chance to square off for the...

Amanda Nunes Says Valentina Shevchenko Can Wait Until She is Ready

0
Amanda Nunes' 2016 included the capturing of the UFC bantamweight championship and the destruction of Ronda Rousey in what was the greatest year in her...

Bethe Correia Felt Brazilian Crowd Favored Ronda Rousey in Last Home Fight

0
Bethe Correia returns to fight against Marion Renau in her home country of Brazil on March 11 and will be looking for Brazilian support...