UFC Fight Night 108 Medical Suspensions: Four Fighters Sit For 180 Days

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
UFC Fight Night 108

The UFC Fight Night 108 medical suspensions are here and four fighters are out for 180 days pending clearance.

UFC Fight Night 108 took place this past Saturday night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event featured a featherweight clash between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov. “Killer” won the fight by unanimous decision. Swanson will sit for seven days, while Lobov is out for 60 days unless he’s cleared by a physician beforehand.

Four competitors have been handed 180-day medical suspensions. Those fighters are Mike Perry, Sam Alvey, Scott Holtzman, and Cindy Dandois.

You can view the full list of medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Cub Swanson: Suspended seven days with seven days no contact.

Artem Lobov: Suspended 60 days or until cleared by physician; additionally, no contact for 30 days for right foot injury.

Diego Sanchez: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: Suspended 60 days or until cleared by physician; additionally, no contact for 30 days for cut.

Eddie Wineland: Suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact or until cleared by physician.

Stevie Ray: Suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact for cut.

Joe Lauzon: Suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician for cut.

Mike Perry: Suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician for nose.

Jake Ellenberger: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Sam Alvey: Suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician for left ankle.

Dustin Ortiz: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Scott Holtzman: Suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician for possible right foot fracture.

Michael McBride: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout.

Cindy Dandois: Suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician for possible right foot fracture.

Joe Proctor: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Matt Schnell: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

