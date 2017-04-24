UFC Fight Night 108 Reebok Payouts: Three Fighters Earn $20,000

UFC Fight Night 108 has concluded and the Reebok payouts are here.

This past Saturday night (April 22), UFC Fight Night 108 took place inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event of the card featured a featherweight grudge match between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov. While Lobov showed his heart, Swanson earned a unanimous decision win.

For donning the Reebok gear, Swanson took home an extra $20,000. Lobov earned $2,500 for wearing the branded clothing.

Like Swanson, both Diego Sanchez and Joe Lauzon received $20,000 through the Athletic Outfitting program. Sanchez was knocked out in his bout at the hands of Al Iaquinta, while Lauzon fell short in a majority decision loss to Stevie Ray.

Coming in second place on the Reebok payouts list are Ovince Saint Preux, Jake Ellenberger, and Thales Leites. While Saint Preux and Leites were victorious in their bouts, Ellenberger was knocked out by Mike Perry.

You can check out the full list of Reebok payouts below:

Cub Swanson: $20,000 def. Artem Lobov: $2,500

Al Iaquinta: $5,000 def. Diego Sanchez: $20,000

Ovince Saint Preux: $15,000 def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $5,000

John Dodson: $10,000 def. Eddie Wineland: $15,000

Stevie Ray: $5,000 def. Joe Lauzon: $20,000

Mike Perry: $2,500 def. Jake Ellenberger: $15,000

Thales Leites: $15,000 def. Sam Alvey: $10,000

Brandon Moreno: $2,500 def. Dustin Ortiz: $5,000

Scott Holtzman: $2,500 def. Michael McBride: $2,500

Danielle Taylor: $2,500 def. Jessica Penne: $2,500

Alexis Davis: $5,000 def. Cindy Dandois: $2,500

Bryan Barberena: $5,000 def. Joe Proctor: $5,000

Hector Sandoval: $2,500 def. Matt Schnell: $2,500