UFC Fight Night 108 Winner Cub Swanson Taking Time Off Until at Least Late 2017

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Cub Swanson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Cub Swanson feels the time is right to take a bit of a breather.

Swanson is coming off a unanimous decision victory over SBG Ireland’s Artem Lobov last night (April 22). The bout served as UFC Fight Night 108’s main event inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The win extended “Killer’s” streak to four. He hasn’t suffered a loss since April 2015 against Max Holloway.

The bout with Lobov marked Swanson’s fourth bout in just over a full year. In that span, he’s beaten the likes of Hacran Dias, Tatsuya Kawajiri, Doo Ho Choi, and Lobov. Before going on a four-fight tear, Swanson had been submitted by former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Frankie Edgar and Holloway, who holds the interim featherweight title.

Having just had his 32nd professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout and his second straight “Fight of the Night” bonus, Swanson is prepared to take things easy.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Swanson said a long break from active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition is in order:

“I’m definitely going to take some time off, but I’m going to be training the whole time. I enjoy training at this point in my career. But realistically, (I won’t return) until late December or early next year.”

