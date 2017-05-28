UFC Fight Night 109 Bonuses: Main Event Awarded ‘Fight of The Night’

UFC Fight Night 109 is history and the bonuses have been revealed.

Earlier today (May 28), Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira headlined the event inside Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Despite the guts and heart of Teixeira, Gustafsson’s striking was too much. “The Mauler” earned a knockout victory in the fifth round.

After the event, post-fight bonuses were announced. Gustafsson and Teixeira nabbed an extra $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Following his sensational third-round knockout of Marcin Held, Damir Hadzovic also earned a $50,000 bonus. His was for “Performance of the Night.”

Following his comeback TKO victory over Nico Musoke, Bojan Velickovic nabbed $50,000 for “Performance of the Night” as well.