UFC Fight Night 109: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Fight Card, Preview

While all attention remains on UFC 211 next weekend, that is not the only event taking place this month inside the Octagon.

On May 28, the UFC heads back to Sweden for UFC Fight Night 109: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira. The card takes place from the Ericcson Globe in Stockholm and airs on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.

As of now, 13 fights are set for the event, headlined by light heavyweight contenders Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira squaring off. Both are former challengers to then-champion Jon Jones.

Gustafsson (17-4) is coming off a decision win last September over Jan Blachowicz, but his last appearance in his home country didn’t go so well. “The Mauler” was stopped by Anthony Johnson in 2015 inside of the first round, ending his hopes for another shot at the belt.

Teixeira (26-5) is 4-1 over his last five, getting back on track from his own loss to Johnson with a decision win vs. Jared Cannonier in February.

Other planned bouts for the event include Volkan Oezdemir vs. Misha Cirkunov, Peter Sobotta vs. Ben Saunders and Emil Weber Meek vs. Nordine Taleb.