UFC Fight Night 109 Reebok Payouts: Unlikely Fighter Tops List With $15,000

UFC Fight Night 109 is in the books and now it’s time for Reebok to ante up.

Yesterday (May 28), the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden played host to the event. Hometown hero Alexander Gustafsson earned a fifth-round knockout over Glover Teixeira. Both men nabbed $10,000 through the athlete outfitting program.

Also earning $10,000 in Reebok money was Ben Saunders. “Killa B” was finished in the second round by Peter Sobotta, who earned $5,000 for wearing the mandatory gear.

Trevor Smith also made $10,000. He defeated Chris Camozzi, who topped the list with $15,000. The amount of fights Camozzi has had under the UFC (19) can be thanked for the extra chunk of change.

You can read the full list of Reebok payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Alexander Gustafsson: $10,000 def. Glover Teixeira: $10,000

Volkan Oezdemir: $2,500 def. Misha Cirkunov: $2,500

Peter Sobotta: $5,000 def. Ben Saunders: $10,000

Omari Akhmedov: $2,500 def. Abdul Razak Alhassan: $2,500

Nordine Taleb: $5,000 def. Oliver Enkamp$2,500

Jack Hermansson: $2,500 def. Alex Nicholson: $2,500

Pedro Munhoz: $5,000 def. Damian Stasiak: $2,500

Trevor Smith: $10,000 def. Chris Camozzi: $15,000

Joaquim Silva: $2,500 def. Reza Madadi: $5,000

Bojan Velickovic: $2,500 def. Nicholas Musoke: $2,500

Darren Till: $2,500 def. Jessin Ayari: $2,500

Damir Hadzovic: $2,500 def. Marcin Held: $2,500