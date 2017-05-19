UFC Fight Night 109: Sweden Scores Reza Madadi as Replacement

Six-fight UFC veteran Reza Madadi will replace Mairbek Taisumov and fight Joaquim Silva at UFC Fight Night 109.
Madadi (14-5) takes the fight on short notice, as the card goes down next Sunday from Stockholm, Sweden. In the main event, Alexander Gustafsson battles Glover Teixeira.
The Iranian-born Madadi, who now lives and trains in Stockholm, is coming off a decision loss to Joseph Duffy earlier this year. He spent over two years on the sidelines with legal troubles.
Silva (9-0) has scored wins in both of his previous Octagon fights.
The bout is scheduled to be part of the FOX Sports 1 prelims.
MAIN CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)
• Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira
• Misha Cirkunov vs. Volkan Oezdemir
• Ben Saunders vs. Peter Sobotta
• Omari Akhmedov vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
• Oliver Enkamp vs. Nordine Taleb
• Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 11 a.m. ET )
• Pedro Munhoz vs. Damian Stasiak
• Chris Camozzi vs. Trevor Smith
• Reza Madadi vs. Joaquim Silva
• Nico Musoke vs. Bojan Velickovic
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 9:30 a.m. ET )
• Jessin Ayari vs. Darren Till
• Damir Hadzovic vs. Marcin Held