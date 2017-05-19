UFC Fight Night 109: Sweden Scores Reza Madadi as Replacement

Reza Madadi
Image Credit: Getty Images

Six-fight UFC veteran Reza Madadi will replace Mairbek Taisumov and fight Joaquim Silva at UFC Fight Night 109.

Madadi (14-5) takes the fight on short notice, as the card goes down next Sunday from Stockholm, Sweden. In the main event, Alexander Gustafsson battles Glover Teixeira.

The Iranian-born Madadi, who now lives and trains in Stockholm, is coming off a decision loss to Joseph Duffy earlier this year. He spent over two years on the sidelines with legal troubles.

Silva (9-0) has scored wins in both of his previous Octagon fights.

The bout is scheduled to be part of the FOX Sports 1 prelims.

MAIN CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)

• Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira

• Misha Cirkunov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

• Ben Saunders vs. Peter Sobotta

• Omari Akhmedov vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

• Oliver Enkamp vs. Nordine Taleb

• Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 11 a.m. ET )

• Pedro Munhoz vs. Damian Stasiak

• Chris Camozzi vs. Trevor Smith

• Reza Madadi vs. Joaquim Silva

• Nico Musoke vs. Bojan Velickovic

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 9:30 a.m. ET )

• Jessin Ayari vs. Darren Till

• Damir Hadzovic vs. Marcin Held

video

Weigh-Ins for Invicta FC 23 Take Place Friday, Live Stream

0
The official weigh-ins for Saturday night's Invicta FC 23 card take place later today, and you can catch them right here. Set for the Scottish...
Dana White

Dana White: UFC Looking Into Interim Middleweight Championship

0
Mike Perry on Matt Brown: 'I Would Smash That Man'

Mike Perry is still eyeing a bout with Matt Brown. "Platinum" is coming off a highlight reel knockout over Jake Ellenberger last month at UFC...
Mayweather McGregor

Has The UFC Already Won With Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather? (Editorial)

0
Think about this for a minute. Following the opening game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, who appeared...
Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone is Going For ‘Fight of The Everything’ Against Robbie Lawler

0
Donald Cerrone is expecting a barn burner in his bout with Robbie Lawler. The two welterweight fan favorites will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena...
Amanda Nunes Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes Says She Was Provoked Before Mushing Valentina Shevchenko

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) "Summer Kickoff" presser was a wild one and Amanda Nunes played a role in all the drama. Nunes will defend...
Dustin Poirier Eddie Alvarez

Dustin Poirier on UFC 211 Bout: ‘There Was Still a Lot of Fight Left...

0
Dustin Poirier feels he could've sealed the deal at UFC 211 if unfortunate circumstances didn't get in the way. At UFC 211 inside the American...
Mike Perry

Mike Perry on Matt Brown: ‘I Would Smash That Man’

0
Mike Perry is still eyeing a bout with Matt Brown. "Platinum" is coming off a highlight reel knockout over Jake Ellenberger last month at UFC...
Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov on Volkan Oezdemir: ‘I Cant Talk Poorly About Him’

0
Misha Cirkunov isn't interested in talking trash before his next bout. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight prospect will meet Volkan Oezdemir inside the Ericsson Globe...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Applies For Boxing License in State of Nevada

0
Conor McGregor has already been issued his boxing license in California, but Nevada is what he's really after. McGregor recently signed a deal to fight...
