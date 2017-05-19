UFC Fight Night 109: Sweden Scores Reza Madadi as Replacement

Six-fight UFC veteran Reza Madadi will replace Mairbek Taisumov and fight Joaquim Silva at UFC Fight Night 109.

Madadi (14-5) takes the fight on short notice, as the card goes down next Sunday from Stockholm, Sweden. In the main event, Alexander Gustafsson battles Glover Teixeira.

The Iranian-born Madadi, who now lives and trains in Stockholm, is coming off a decision loss to Joseph Duffy earlier this year. He spent over two years on the sidelines with legal troubles.

Silva (9-0) has scored wins in both of his previous Octagon fights.

The bout is scheduled to be part of the FOX Sports 1 prelims.

MAIN CARD (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)

• Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira

• Misha Cirkunov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

• Ben Saunders vs. Peter Sobotta

• Omari Akhmedov vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

• Oliver Enkamp vs. Nordine Taleb

• Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 11 a.m. ET )

• Pedro Munhoz vs. Damian Stasiak

• Chris Camozzi vs. Trevor Smith

• Reza Madadi vs. Joaquim Silva

• Nico Musoke vs. Bojan Velickovic

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 9:30 a.m. ET )

• Jessin Ayari vs. Darren Till

• Damir Hadzovic vs. Marcin Held