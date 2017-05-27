UFC Fight Night 109 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Fighters Hit Target

The UFC Fight Night 109 weigh-ins have wrapped up.

Earlier today (May 27), all fighters on the UFC Fight Night 109 card tipped the scales. Only one fighter missed weight, but all bouts have been made official. That includes the main event.

Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira will do battle inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden tomorrow. Both fighters made weight for the headliner. The main card begins at 1 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

The co-main event will also feature a light heavyweight contest. Misha Cirkunov and Volkan Oezdemir are looking to break through as major players in the 205-pound division. Both men tipped the scales at 206 pounds, hitting their target.

Below you can view the weigh-in results.

Light Heavyweight: Alexander Gustafsson (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (206)

Light Heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206)

Welterweight: Ben Saunders (168) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)

Welterweight: Omari Akhmedov (171) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (170)

Welterweight: Oliver Enkamp (170) vs. Nordine Taleb (170)

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Alex Nicholson (185)

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Damian Stasiak (134)

Middleweight: Chris Camozzi (186) vs. Trevor Smith (186)

Lightweight: Joaquim Silva (156) vs. Reza Madadi (156)

Welterweight: Nico Musoke (171) vs. Bojan Velickovic (170)

Welterweight: Jessin Ayari (170) vs. Darren Till (176)*

Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic (156) vs. Marcin Held (156)

*- Darren Till missed weight and has been fined 20 percent of his purse.