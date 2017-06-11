UFC Fight Night 110 Bonuses: Mark Hunt & Derrick Lewis Nab ‘Fight of The Night’

UFC Fight Night 110 is history and the bonuses have been revealed.

Last night (June 10), Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis headlined the event inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Hunt earned a fourth-round TKO victory over an exhausted Lewis.

After the event, post-fight bonuses were announced. Hunt and Lewis nabbed an extra $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Bonuses also went out to Ben Nguyen and Dan Hooker. Nguyen submitted Tim Elliott in 49 seconds, while Hooker knocked Ross Pearson out cold with a knee to the jaw.

Like Lewis and Hunt, Nguyen and Hooker also had their bonuses amount to $50,000 each.