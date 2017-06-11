UFC Fight Night 110 Bonuses: Mark Hunt & Derrick Lewis Nab ‘Fight of The Night’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
UFC Auckland

UFC Fight Night 110 is history and the bonuses have been revealed.

Last night (June 10), Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis headlined the event inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Hunt earned a fourth-round TKO victory over an exhausted Lewis.

After the event, post-fight bonuses were announced. Hunt and Lewis nabbed an extra $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Bonuses also went out to Ben Nguyen and Dan Hooker. Nguyen submitted Tim Elliott in 49 seconds, while Hooker knocked Ross Pearson out cold with a knee to the jaw.

Like Lewis and Hunt, Nguyen and Hooker also had their bonuses amount to $50,000 each.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson on Fighting GSP: ‘It May Happen’

0
Stephen Thompson isn't ruling out the possibility of fighting Georges St-Pierre. Despite developing a bit of a friendship with "Rush," Thompson feels a bout with...
J.J. Aldrich

J.J. Aldrich Says She Can’t Complain About Chanmi Jeon Missing Weight

0
J.J. Aldrich is happy she got to compete at UFC Fight Night 110. This past Saturday night (June 10) Aldrich stepped inside the Spark Arena...
UFC Auckland

UFC Fight Night 110 Bonuses: Mark Hunt & Derrick Lewis Nab ‘Fight of The...

0
UFC Fight Night 110 is history and the bonuses have been revealed. Last night (June 10), Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis headlined the event inside the...
Mark Huntvideo

Mark Hunt: ‘I’d Like to Fight in Japan, Maybe Against JDS’

0
Mark Hunt has his sights set on a return to Japan. Last night (June 10), Hunt entered the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. In...
Vinc Pichel

Vinc Pichel Wants Al Iaquinta Rematch: ‘I’ll Fight Him in His Backyard’

0
Vinc Pichel is back and he's eyeing a rematch with Al Iaquinta. Last night (June 10), Pichel returned to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition after...
Ray Borg

Ray Borg on Flyweight Division: ‘I Have no F*cking Clue What’s Going on’

0
Ray Borg is frustrated with the state of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) flyweight division. Borg thought he'd be challenging Demetrious Johnson for the 125-pound...
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson Supports Jimi Manuwa if he Gets Next Title Shot

0
Alexander Gustafsson wouldn't be opposed to seeing Jimi Manuwa earn the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title shot. Gustafsson and Manuwa train together....
Alex Oliveira

Alex Oliveira: ‘I’ll Beat Ryan LaFlare & Take His Spot’

0
Alex Oliveira is looking to take Ryan LaFlare's spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings. LaFlare is currently the 12th ranked 170-pounder,...
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort to Nate Marquardt: ‘Finding Excuses For a Loss is Not Right’

0
Vitor Belfort isn't thrilled with Nate Marquardt dismissing his decision win in their UFC 212 bout. Belfort took on "The Great" at the event and...
Conor McGregor

‘Butterbean’ Feels U.S. Commission Won’t Approve McGregor-Mayweather

0
Eric "Butterbean" Esch doesn't see a United States athletic commission giving the greenlight to a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Esch was...
Load more