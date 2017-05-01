UFC Fight Night 110: New Zealand Secures Dominique Steele-Luke Jumeau

Luke Jumeau will make his Octagon debut this June at UFC Fight Night 110 vs. Dominique Steele, the promotion confirmed over the weekend.

Jumeau is 11-3 overall in his MMA career including six consecutive victories. His last loss came four years ago to current UFC fighter Jake Matthews.

Steele, meanwhile, is in desperate need of a victory following back-to-back decision losses to Court McGee and Danny Roberts last year. His last win came in 2015 when he knocked out Dong Hyun Kim.

UFC Fight Night 110 is set for June 11 from the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. In the main event, Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt collide on FOX Sports 1 in a heavyweight showdown.