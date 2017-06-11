UFC Fight Night 110 Reebok Payouts: Ross Pearson Earns The Most

Now that UFC Fight Night 110 is history, Reebok is dishing out payments to the fighters on the card.

Last night (June 10), heavyweights Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis battled inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Hunt did not disappoint the crowd, earning a TKO victory over “The Black Beast.” Both men have earned $10,000 through the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Athlete Outfitting program.

The co-main event saw middleweights Derek Brunson and Daniel Kelly in action. Brunson made quick work of Kelly, starching him in a minute and 16 seconds. Brunson earned $10,000 while Kelly scooped up $5,000.

Dan Hooker earned a highlight reel knockout over Ross Pearson. A solid knee to the jaw saw Pearson go out. Hooker earned $5,000 in Reebok money, but Pearson topped the card at $20,000.

That’s not all. Below you will see the full list of payouts through the UFC Athlete Outfitting program (via MMAJunkie.com):

Mark Hunt: $10,000 def. Derrick Lewis: $10,000

Derek Brunson: $10,000 def. Daniel Kelly: $5,000

Dan Hooker: $5,000 def. Ross Pearson: $20,000

Ion Cutelaba: $2,500 def. Luis Henrique da Silva: $2,500

Ben Nguyen: $2,500 def. Tim Elliott: $5,000

Alex Volkanovski: $2,500 def. Mizuto Hirota: $2,500

Vinc Pichel: $2,500 def. Damien Brown: $2,500

Luke Jumeau: $2,500 def. Dominique Steele: $2,500

John Moraga: $10,000 def. Ashkan Mokhtarian: $2,500

Zak Ottow: $2,500 def. Kiichi Kunimoto: $2,500

J.J. Aldrich: $2,500 def. Chanmi Jeon: $2,500

