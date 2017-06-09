UFC Fight Night 110 Weigh-in Results: Mark Hunt vs. Derrick Lewis Official

The UFC Fight Night 110 card has now been made official with the conclusion of the early weigh-ins.

All fighters on tomorrow night’s (June 10) card tipped the scales. Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt will headline UFC Fight Night 110 in a heavyweight clash. Both fighters made weight at 265 pounds.

The co-main event will see middleweights Derek Brunson and Daniel Kelly do battle. They both tipped the scales at 186 pounds. Lightweight Dan Hooker hit the 156 pound limit, while his opponent Ross Pearson was on target at 155 pounds.

Light heavyweights Ion Cutelaba and Henrique da Silva are also set to compete tomorrow night. Cutelaba hit the 204 pound mark, while da Silva was able to make the limit at 206 pounds.

You can peep the full UFC Fight Night 110 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FS1)

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Mark Hunt (265)

Middleweight: Derek Brunson (186) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)

Lightweight: Dan Hooker (156) vs. Ross Pearson (155)

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba (204) vs. Henrique da Silva (206)

Flyweight: Tim Elliott (126) vs. Ben Nguyen (126)

Featherweight: Mizuto Hirota (146) vs. Alex Volkanovski (145)

Prelims (FS1)

Lightweight: Damien Brown (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Welterweight: Luke Jumeau (170) vs. Dominique Steele (170.5)

Flyweight: Ashkan Mokhtarian (125) vs. John Moraga (126)

Welterweight: Kiichi Kunimoto (170) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Strawweight: J.J. Aldrich (116) vs. Chan-Mi Jeon (118)*

Lightweight: Thibault Gouti (154) vs. “Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim (155)

*- Jeon failed to make weight and has been fined 20 percent of his purse.