UFC Fight Night 110’s Mark Hunt Will Retire ‘On My Terms’

Mark Hunt has been asked about retirement for several years now.

And despite turning 43 years old this past March, “Super Samoan” isn’t thinking about leaving MMA at the moment.

Hunt takes on Derrick Lewis this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 110 from Auckland, New Zealand.

“They always ask,” Hunt said. “I’ve still got an opportunity here with the UFC. I’ve got three fights left. I’ll quit when I’m ready. I’ll quit on my terms, when this body and this mind has had enough.”

Hunt (12-11-1) is coming off a loss to Alistair Overeem which followed a defeat at the hands of Brock Lesnar last year. That result, though, was overturned to a no-contest.

While Lewis enters on a six fight win streak, Hunt believes fighting in New Zealand will help him level out the playing surface.

“This is my hood,” he said. “This is my area of the world. I’m going to knock his face off. I didn’t get up the last couple of times, because those guys are cheating pricks. If he’s clean, we’re going to get it on.”