UFC Fight Night 111 Do-or-Die Time for Three Former Champions

By
Dana Becker
-
Holly Holm, Andrei Arlovski and Rafael dos Anjos all know what it feels like to wear UFC gold.

But going into Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 111 card from Singapore, all three are feeling the heat of competing for their jobs.

Holm takes on Bethe Correia in the main event on UFC Fight Pass, while Arlovski gets rising heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura in the co-main. To open the main card, dos Anjos battles former Strikeforce champion Tarec Saffiedine.

For Holm, who dominated the boxing world before taking the belt in a stunning upset from Ronda Rousey two years ago, the prospect of riding a four-fight losing skid stares back at her. She lost the title last year to Miesha Tate, was bested by Valentina Shevchenko and lost to Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural featherweight title.

Losing is never fun, but when you are stuck in a run of defeats like Holm, anyway you can get your hand raised is key now.

Arlovski carries a four-fight losing streak into battle, as the former heavyweight champion has been finished by Francis Ngannou, Josh Barnett, Alistair Overeem and current titleholder Stipe Miocic. Two short years ago, he had won six in a row, including four inside the Octagon upon earning a return.

Dos Anjos, meanwhile, is making a debut at welterweight after losing the lightweight title last summer to Eddie Alvarez and falling to top challenger Tony Ferguson. He has the most rope to work with being that this is his first fight at 170 pounds, but with both divisions jam-packed full of top fighters, no loss is a good one at this stage.

