UFC Fight Night 111 Medical Suspensions: Bethe Correia Sits 180 Days

The UFC Fight Night 111 medical suspensions have rolled out and four fighters have 180-day sits.

One of those fighters is Bethe Correia. In the main event of UFC Fight Night 111, Correia took on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder Holly Holm. “The Preacher’s Daughter” starched Correia in the third round with a question mark kick.

Correia has been suspended for 180 days pending clearance (via MixedMartialArts.com). You can view the rest of the medical suspensions below:

Holly Holm: 7 days suspension for mandatory rest

Bethe Coreia: 180 days suspension or Dental Clearance, and 60 days suspension, with 45 days minimum

Marcin Tybura: 45 days suspension due to hard bout, with 30 days minimum

Andrei Arlovski: 180 days suspension or Negative R Hand X-Ray, and 45 days suspension due to hard bout, with 30 days minimum

Colby Covington: 180 days suspension or R Eye Ophthal clearance

Dong Hyun Kim: 180 days suspension or Maxillofacial or Ophthal eval, and 30 days suspension and 21 days no contact

Rafael dos Anjos: 30 days suspension and 21 days no contact

Tarec Saffiedine: 45 days suspension due to hard bout, with 30 days minimum

Jon Tuck: 7 days suspension for mandatory rest

Takanori Gomi: 7 days suspension for mandatory rest

Walt Harris: 180 days suspension or Negative L Hand X-Ray

Cyril Asker: 45 days suspension due to TKO and 30 days no contact

Alex Caceres: 7 days suspension for mandatory rest

Rolando Dy: 30 days suspension due to TKO and 21 days no contact

Ulka Sasaki: 30 days suspension and 21 days no contact

Justin Scoggins: 45 days suspension due to brow laceration, with 30 days minimum

Li Jingliang: 180 days suspension or Ortho clearance for R Foot, and 30 days suspension and 21 days no contact

Frank Camacho: 45 days suspension due to hard bout, with 30 days minimum

Russell Doane: 7 days suspension for mandatory rest

Kwan Ho Kwak: 45 days suspension due to TKO, with 30 days minimum

Naomi Inoue: 45 days suspension due to head laceration, with 30 days minimum

Carls John de Tomas: 30 days suspension and 21 days no contact

Lucie Pudilova: 30 days suspension and 21 days no contact

Ji Yeon Kim: 30 days suspension and 21 days no contact