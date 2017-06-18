UFC Fight Night 111 Reebok Payouts: Arlovski & dos Anjos Top List

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rafael dos Anjos Reebok
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 111 has concluded, which means the Reebok payouts have been revealed.

Headliners Holly Holm and Bethe Correia each earned $5,000 through the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Athlete Outfitting program. Holm starched Correia in the third round with a head kick to snap her three-fight skid.

In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski took on Marcin Tybura. Arlovski couldn’t find an answer for the pressure of his opponent and suffered his fifth straight loss. Tybura gets $2,500 for wearing the Reebok gear, while Arlovski snags $20,000.

Rafael dos Anjos opened the main card of UFC Fight Night 111. He defeated Tarec Saffiedine via unanimous decision. The former lightweight champion nabbed $20,000, while Saffiedine took home $5,000.

You can view the rest of the Reebok payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Holly Holm: $5,000 def. Bethe Correia: $5,000

Marcin Tybura: $2,500 def. Andrei Arlovski: $20,000

Colby Covington: $5,000 def. Dong Hyun Kim: $15,000

Rafael dos Anjos: $20,000 def. Tarec Saffiedine: $5,000

Jon Tuck: $5,000 def. Takanori Gomi: $10,000

Walt Harris: $5,000 def. Cyril Asker: $2,500

Alex Caceres: $15,000 def. Rolando Dy: $2,500

Ulka Sasaki: $5,000 def. Justin Scoggins: $5,000

Li Jingliang: $5,000 def. Frank Camacho: $2,500

Russell Doane: $5,000 def. Kwan Ho Kwak: $2,500

Naoki Inoue: $2,500 def. Carls John de Tomas: $2,500

Lucie Pudilova: $2,500 def. Ji Yeon Kim: $2,500

Latest MMA News

Jim Lampleyvideo

Jim Lampley Weighs in on ‘Freak Show’ McGregor vs. Mayweather Bout

0
Jim Lampley feels Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was booked on Aug. 26 with ill intentions. It's no secret that a bout between McGregor and...
Ulka Sasaki

Ulka Sasaki on His Next Move: ‘I Would Like to Fight Ray Borg’

0
Ulka Sasaki already has his next move planned out. Yesterday (June 17), Sasaki took on Justin Scoggins inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore...
Rafael dos Anjos Reebok

UFC Fight Night 111 Reebok Payouts: Arlovski & dos Anjos Top List

0
UFC Fight Night 111 has concluded, which means the Reebok payouts have been revealed. Headliners Holly Holm and Bethe Correia each earned $5,000 through the...
Gokhan Saki

Gokhan Saki: ‘This Time Next Year I’m Fighting For The UFC Title’

0
Gokhan Saki has gold in his sights for 2018. Saki is a former Glory Kickboxing light heavyweight title holder. He was stripped of the title...
Antonio Carlos Junior

Antonio Carlos Junior Thinks Derek Brunson Wants Easier Fights

0
Antonio Carlos Junior was surprised that Derek Brunson accepted his call-out. Junior expressed interest in a bout with Brunson after he submitted Eric Spicely at...
Tim Hague

Former UFC Fighter Tim Hague Has Died Following KO Loss in Boxing Match (Updated)

0
Update: Tim Hague has passed away due to the injuries sustained in his boxing bout against Adam Braidwood. Below is a quote from Jackie...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson Congratulates Conor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather Bout

0
Tony Ferguson isn't hating on Conor McGregor. McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but his next fight won't be inside...
Colby Covington

Colby Covington: ‘I Completely Dismantled Dong Hyun Kim’

0
Colby Covington's confidence is at an all-time high. Earlier today (June 17), Covington defeated Dong Hyun Kim via unanimous decision. The bout was part of...
Holly Holm

Holly Holm on KO Over Bethe Correia: ‘I Wanted to Pick a Clean Shot’

0
Holly Holm earned a much needed victory in emphatic fashion earlier today (June 17). Holm took on Bethe Correia inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang,...
Holly Holmvideo

Video: Holly Holm Knocks Out Bethe Correia With Head Kick

2
Holly Holm snapped her three-fight skid with an emphatic knockout. Earlier today (June 17), the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight title holder took...
Load more