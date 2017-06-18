UFC Fight Night 111 Reebok Payouts: Arlovski & dos Anjos Top List

UFC Fight Night 111 has concluded, which means the Reebok payouts have been revealed.

Headliners Holly Holm and Bethe Correia each earned $5,000 through the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Athlete Outfitting program. Holm starched Correia in the third round with a head kick to snap her three-fight skid.

In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski took on Marcin Tybura. Arlovski couldn’t find an answer for the pressure of his opponent and suffered his fifth straight loss. Tybura gets $2,500 for wearing the Reebok gear, while Arlovski snags $20,000.

Rafael dos Anjos opened the main card of UFC Fight Night 111. He defeated Tarec Saffiedine via unanimous decision. The former lightweight champion nabbed $20,000, while Saffiedine took home $5,000.

You can view the rest of the Reebok payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Holly Holm: $5,000 def. Bethe Correia: $5,000

Marcin Tybura: $2,500 def. Andrei Arlovski: $20,000

Colby Covington: $5,000 def. Dong Hyun Kim: $15,000

Rafael dos Anjos: $20,000 def. Tarec Saffiedine: $5,000

Jon Tuck: $5,000 def. Takanori Gomi: $10,000

Walt Harris: $5,000 def. Cyril Asker: $2,500

Alex Caceres: $15,000 def. Rolando Dy: $2,500

Ulka Sasaki: $5,000 def. Justin Scoggins: $5,000

Li Jingliang: $5,000 def. Frank Camacho: $2,500

Russell Doane: $5,000 def. Kwan Ho Kwak: $2,500

Naoki Inoue: $2,500 def. Carls John de Tomas: $2,500

Lucie Pudilova: $2,500 def. Ji Yeon Kim: $2,500