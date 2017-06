UFC Fight Night 111 Preliminary Results

The UFC’s Fight Night 111 event got underway early this morning today (Sat. June 17, 2017) from Kallang, Singapore. Before the action on the main card, however, mixed martial arts (MMA) fans got quite the treat on the UFC Fight Pass Prelims. Here are the results:

Lucie Pudilova def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Naoki Inoue def. Carls John de Tomas via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Russell Doane def. Kwan Ho Kwak via R1 KO (punches, 4:09)

Li Jingliang def. Frank Camacho via (29-27, 28-27, 29-27)

Ulka Sasaki def. Justin Scoggins via R2 Submission (rear-naked choke, 3:19)

Alex Caceres def. Rolando Dy via R2 TKO (eye injury, 5:00)

Walt Harris def. Cyril Aske via R1 TKO (elbows, 1:44)

Jon Tuck def. Takanori Gomi via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 1:12)