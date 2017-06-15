UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore Weigh-In Results, Video

Weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 111 went down earlier from Singapore, as Holly Holm and Bethe Correia made their main event fight official.

The entire card airs live on UFC Fight Pass beginning Saturday morning at 4:30 a.m. ET. The main card is set to begin at 8 a.m. ET.

Holm, a former bantamweight champion who recently competed for the featherweight title, weighed in at 135 pounds. Correia, a bantamweight title contender, was a pound heavier at 136.

The co-main features former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Marcin Tybura, while welterweights Colby Covington and Dong Hyun Kim, along with ex-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and Tarec Saffiedine, complete the main card.

Complete weigh-in results can be found below. The ceremonial weigh-ins will stream live at 7 a.m. ET.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/8 a.m. ET)

• Holly Holm (135) vs. Bethe Correia (136)

• Andrei Arlovski (242) vs. Marcin Tybura (243)

• Colby Covington (171) vs. Dong Hyun Kim (171)

• Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4:30 a.m. ET)

• Takanori Gomi (156) vs. Jon Tuck (156)

• Cyril Asker (245) vs. Walt Harris (249)

• Alex Caceres (146) vs. Rolando Dy (146)

• Ulka Sasaki (125) vs. Justin Scoggins (126)

• Frank Camacho (169) vs. Li Jingliang (170)

• Russell Doane (135) vs. Kwan Ho Kwak (136)

• Carls John de Tomas (131) vs. Naoki Inoue (124)

• Ji Yeon Kim (136) vs. Lucie Pudilova (134)