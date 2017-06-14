UFC Fight Night 111’s Walt Harris: ‘I Just Feel Like This is my Year’

Walt Harris makes it clear that he believes 2017 belongs to him.

Harris is set to compete this Saturday night (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. He’ll fight Cyril Asker on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 111.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Harris explained why he’s a different fighter than he once was:

“I think just my mental makeup now, as opposed to a couple of years ago – I’m just a different fighter. I think my preparation, I understand where I’m getting into, whereas when I came into the UFC, I was like, ‘Wow.’ I was in awe. Now I’m like, ‘Hey, fight like you used to on the local circuit, on the regional circuit, and bring that same mentality into the cage.’ So that’s what I’m doing.”

Harris expresses his confidence in his abilities and feels this is the year where he breaks through and makes a name for himself.

“I just feel like this is my year. I feel I’m at a place mentally and physically that I wasn’t when I first entered the UFC, and I’m more prepared than ever to take on anybody. I feel like I can beat them all. Just line them up, I’ll knock them down.”