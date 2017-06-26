UFC Fight Night 112 Bonuses: Kevin Lee Earns $50,000 For Controversial Submission

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has dished out their bonuses for the Fight Night 112 card.

In the main event, Kevin Lee scored a controversial submission victory over Michael Chiesa in Oklahoma City. “The Motown Phenom” racked up $50,000 in a “Performance of the Night” bonus. Tim Boetsch also earned a bonus for his TKO victory over former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks.

Two more fighters on the card earned bonuses. The debuting Dominick Reyes nabbed his bonus for his quick knockout victory over Joachim Christensen. Jeremy Kimball’s first-round TKO win over Josh Stansbury also earned him a bonus.