UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee Secures Pair of New Bouts

Two more fights have been added to the upcoming UFC Fight Night 112 event, as Tim Means tackles Alex Garcia and Darrell Horcher squares off against Devin Powell.

Means (26-8-1) has scored eight Octagon wins over multiple stints with the promotion, but is looking to rebound after a submission loss to Alex Oliveira in March. Still, “The Dirty Bird” is 6-2 with one no-contest over his last nine fights.

Garcia (14-3) is 2-2 over his last four after winning six in a row. He knocked out Mike Pyle last December and also scored a 2015 victory over veteran Mike Swick around losses to Sean Strickland and Neil Magny.

Both Horcher (12-2) and Powell (8-2) are seeking their initial Octagon victory after coming up short in their debuts. Horcher stepped in on short notice and lost to top contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, while Powell fell to Drakkar Klose.

UFC Fight Night 112 takes place June 25 from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Below is the current fight card:

• Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee

• Tim Boetsch vs. Johny Hendricks

• Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish

• Ilir Latifi vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

• B.J. Penn vs. Dennis Siver

• Clay Guida vs. Erik Koch

• Carla Esparza vs. Maryna Moroz

• Jeremy Kimball vs. Josh Stansbury

• Vitor Miranda vs. Marvin Vettori

• Darrell Horcher vs. Devin Powell

• Alex Garcia vs. Tim Means