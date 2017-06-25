UFC Fight Night 112 Live Preliminary Results

By
Jose Munoz
-
Clay Guida
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 112 is love tonight (Sun. June 25, 2017) from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and a huge lightweight main event is on deck between top-ranked lightweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee. Before we get to the main card, however, here are the results from the card’s preliminary bouts:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Jeremy Kimball def. Josh Stansbury via R1 TKO (punches, 1:21)

Tony Martin def. Johnny Case via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jared Gordon def. Michel Quinones via R2 TKO (punches, 4:24)

FS2 Prelims:

Darrell Horcher def. Devin Powell via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Carla Esparza def. Maryna Moroz via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Marvin Vettori def. Vitor Miranda via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

