UFC Fight Night 112 Medical Suspensions: Six Fighters Shelved 180 Days

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
UFC Fight Night 112

The medical suspensions for UFC Fight Night 112 are here.

Michael Chiesa took on Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112. Chiesa lost via controversial submission in the first round. He has been medically suspended for 180 days pending clearance.

Tim Boetsch earned a TKO victory over Johny Hendricks. He’ll be sidelined 180 days for a left shoulder injury. He can be cleared by a doctor to return sooner.

You can check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Michael Chiesa: suspended 180 days due to a possible left-shoulder injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to a scalp laceration

Tim Boetsch: suspended 180 days due to possible right-foot and shin injuries, though a doctor can clear him early

Johny Hendricks: suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Felice Herrig: suspended 180 days due to a possible left-wrist injury, though a doctor can clear her early; regardless, 30 days with no contact for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Justine Kish: suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to a left-eyebrow laceration

Joachim Christensen: suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days for precautionary reasons

B.J. Penn: suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days for precautionary reasons

Marvin Vettori: suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Vitor Miranda: suspended 180 days due to a possible right-ankle injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to left-ear and nasal lacerations

Devin Powell: suspended 180 days due to possible left-ankle injury, though a doctor can clear him early

Michel Quinones: suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days for precautionary reasons

Johnny Case: suspended 180 days due to a possible hand, foot/ankle and nose injuries, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to a left-orbital laceration

Tony Martin: suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Josh Stansbury: suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days for precautionary reasons

