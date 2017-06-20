UFC Fight Night 112 Primer Featuring Kevin Lee vs. James Moontasri

Back in 2015, Kevin Lee and James Moontasri shared the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Mir vs. Duffee.

Less than three minutes into the fight, Lee locked in a rear-naked choke to hand Moontasri his first submission loss.

Flash-forward two years later and Lee is just days away from fighting Michael Chiesa in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112 this Sunday night live on FOX Sports 1.

In this fight replay, see exactly how Lee locked in the finish vs. Moontasri. Lee is on a four-fight win streak and is 8-1 over his last night fights.