UFC Fight Night 112 Reebok Payouts: Four Fighters Earn $20,000

UFC Fight Night 112 is over and Reebok is handing out checks to the fighters.

In the main event, Kevin Lee took on Michael Chiesa in Oklahoma City. Lee scored a controversial first-round submission win. He nabbed $10,000 for wearing the Reebok gear, while Chiesa took home $5,000.

Four fighters ended up topping the list in terms of payouts through the Athlete Outfitting pay program. Those fighters are Tim Boetsch, Clay Guida, Dennis Siver, and B.J. Penn. They each get $20,000.

You can view the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Kevin Lee: $10,000 def. Michael Chiesa: $5,000

Tim Boetsch: $20,000 def. Johny Hendricks: $15,000

Felice Herrig: $2,500 def. Justine Kish: $2,500

Dominick Reyes: $2,500 def. Joachim Christensen: $2,500

Tim Means: $10,000 def. Alex Garcia: $5,000

Dennis Siver: $20,000 def. B.J. Penn: $20,000

Clay Guida: $20,000 def. Erik Koch: $10,000

Marvin Vettori: $2,500 def. Vitor Miranda: $5,000

Carla Esparza: $2,500 def. Maryna Moroz: $2,500

Darrell Horcher: $2,500 def. Devin Powell: $2,500

Jared Gordon: $2,500 def. Michel Quinones: $2,500

Tony Martin: $5,000 def. Johnny Case: $5,000

Jeremy Kimball: $2,500 def. Josh Stansbury: $2,500