UFC Fight Night 112 Salaries: B.J. Penn Tops List at $150,000

The UFC Fight Night 112 salaries are in and B.J. Penn is the top earner.
UFC Fight Night 112 took place this past Sunday night (June 25) in Oklahoma City. In the main event, Kevin Lee took a controversial submission win over Michael Chiesa. He earned $88,000, while Chiesa took home $36,000.
In the co-main event, Tim Boetsch scored a TKO victory over Johny Hendricks. “The Barbarian” earned $134,000, while Johny Hendricks nabbed $100,000.
B.J. Penn fell short against Dennis Siver ($78,000), but he takes home $150,000. You can view the rest of the salaries below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Kevin Lee: $88,000 (includes $44,000 win bonus)
def. Michael Chiesa $36,000
Tom Boetsch: $134,000 (includes $67,000 win bonus)
def. Johny Hendricks $100,000
Felice Herrig: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)
def. Justine Kish $14,000
Dominick Reyes: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
def. Joachim Christensen $16,000
Tim Means: $78,000 (includes $39,000 win bonus)
def. Alex Garcia $31,000
Dennis Siver: $78,000 (includes $39,000 win bonus)
def. B.J. Penn: $150,000
Clay Guida: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus)
def. Erik Koch: $24,000
Marvin Vettori: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
def. Vitor Miranda: $18,000
Carla Esparza: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus)
def. Maryna Moroz: $23,000
Darrell Horcher: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
def. Devin Powell: $10,000
Jared Gordon: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)
def. Michel Quinones: $10,000
Tony Martin: $38,000 (includes $19,000 win bonus)
def. Johnny Case: $23,000
Jeremy Kimball: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
def. Josh Stansbury: $12,000