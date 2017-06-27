UFC Fight Night 112 Salaries: B.J. Penn Tops List at $150,000

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
B.J. Penn
Image Credit: Getty Images

The UFC Fight Night 112 salaries are in and B.J. Penn is the top earner.

UFC Fight Night 112 took place this past Sunday night (June 25) in Oklahoma City. In the main event, Kevin Lee took a controversial submission win over Michael Chiesa. He earned $88,000, while Chiesa took home $36,000.

In the co-main event, Tim Boetsch scored a TKO victory over Johny Hendricks. “The Barbarian” earned $134,000, while Johny Hendricks nabbed $100,000.

B.J. Penn fell short against Dennis Siver ($78,000), but he takes home $150,000. You can view the rest of the salaries below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Kevin Lee: $88,000 (includes $44,000 win bonus)
def. Michael Chiesa $36,000

Tom Boetsch: $134,000 (includes $67,000 win bonus)
def. Johny Hendricks $100,000

Felice Herrig: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)
def. Justine Kish $14,000

Dominick Reyes: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
def. Joachim Christensen $16,000

Tim Means: $78,000 (includes $39,000 win bonus)
def. Alex Garcia $31,000

Dennis Siver: $78,000 (includes $39,000 win bonus)
def. B.J. Penn: $150,000

Clay Guida: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus)
def. Erik Koch: $24,000

Marvin Vettori: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
def. Vitor Miranda: $18,000

Carla Esparza: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus)
def. Maryna Moroz: $23,000

Darrell Horcher: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
def. Devin Powell: $10,000

Jared Gordon: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)
def. Michel Quinones: $10,000

Tony Martin: $38,000 (includes $19,000 win bonus)
def. Johnny Case: $23,000

Jeremy Kimball: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
def. Josh Stansbury: $12,000

