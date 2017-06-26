UFC Fight Night 112 Winner Dominick Reyes Feels Vindicated

By
Dana Becker
-

Dominick Reyes began his athletic career with the dream of competing in the NFL.

Now, Reyes is working towards another goal: becoming UFC champion.

Sunday night at UFC Fight Night 112, Reyes (7-0) earned his first win inside the Octagon, stopping Joachim Christensen in just 29 seconds. The win marked the second-fastest debut victory in the UFC for a light heavyweight.

“Perfect debut right there; coming out, first-round knockout against a guy who has never been finished,” Reyes told MMAjunkie after the fight. “It’s definitely a dream come true big time. Not only as a fighter – but as an athlete period. I was kind of shunned by the NFL, and now I’m a legitimate athlete in the world of sports. It means a lot to me.”

Reyes, just 27 years old, was all-conference while competing for Stony Brook University. He was invited to the NFL Draft Combine, but went undrafted and embarked on his MMA career shortly there after.

