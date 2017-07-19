UFC Fight Night 113 Attendance Revealed, Surpasses Numbers in Scotland Debut

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced an attendance of 10,589 for their recent event in Scotland.

UFC Fight Night 113 took place inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on July 16. The main event featured a welterweight bout between Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio. “Gente Boa” earned a first-round knockout win over Nelson.

In co-headliner, strawweights Cynthia Calvillo and Joanne Calderwood threw leather. While Calderwood managed to get out of bad situations on the ground, she didn’t do enough in the end. Calvillo was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Also on the card, Paul Felder overcame a rough week leading up to his fight with Stevie Ray. He had to deal with the passing of his father. Despite that, Felder pulled off a knockout win.

The UFC’s first trip to Scotland was back in July 2015. That event was UFC Fight Night 72 and it drew a crowd of 10,451.