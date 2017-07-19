UFC Fight Night 113 Attendance Revealed, Surpasses Numbers in Scotland Debut

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
UFC Fight Night 113 Weigh-in Results Bonuses

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced an attendance of 10,589 for their recent event in Scotland.

UFC Fight Night 113 took place inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on July 16. The main event featured a welterweight bout between Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio. “Gente Boa” earned a first-round knockout win over Nelson.

In co-headliner, strawweights Cynthia Calvillo and Joanne Calderwood threw leather. While Calderwood managed to get out of bad situations on the ground, she didn’t do enough in the end. Calvillo was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Also on the card, Paul Felder overcame a rough week leading up to his fight with Stevie Ray. He had to deal with the passing of his father. Despite that, Felder pulled off a knockout win.

The UFC’s first trip to Scotland was back in July 2015. That event was UFC Fight Night 72 and it drew a crowd of 10,451.

Latest MMA News

UFC Fight Night 113 Weigh-in Results Bonuses

UFC Fight Night 113 Attendance Revealed, Surpasses Numbers in Scotland Debut

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced an attendance of 10,589 for their recent event in Scotland. UFC Fight Night 113 took place inside The...
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Says he Was Surprised by Fan Support in Glasgow

0
Khalil Rountree was surprised to see some fans in Glasgow giving him his due on fight night. Rountree took on Scotland's own Paul Craig inside...
Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima: I’m Going to Show Rory MacDonald Why I’m The Champion

0
Douglas Lima isn't fond of Rory MacDonald's assessment of his successful title defense against Lorenz Larkin. Lima earned a unanimous decision over Larkin in the...
Sean O'Malley

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 2: Sean O’Malley Earns UFC Contract

0
Sean O'Malley was the star of the second event in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. Last week, Kurt Holobaugh earned his Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Conor McGregor

Leonard Ellerbe Says Conor McGregor Fooled Fans With Training Video

0
Leonard Ellerbe has seen Conor McGregor's training video and he isn't buying into the notion that it proves he lacks boxing skills. McGregor is set...
Load more