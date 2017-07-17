UFC Fight Night 113 Bonuses: Ponzinibbio Cashes in Thanks to Knockout Win

The UFC Fight Night 113 bonuses have been revealed.

Yesterday (July 16), UFC Fight Night 113 took place inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The main card aired live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while the prelims were also seen on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Santiago Ponzinibbio throw leather with Gunnar Nelson.

Ponzinibbio earned a first-round knockout win over Nelson. He has been awarded a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of The Night.” Paul Felder was also given an extra $50,000 for his knockout victory against Stevie Ray. Danny Henry and Daniel Teymur nabbed bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC Fight Night 113 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.