UFC Fight Night 113 Bonuses: Ponzinibbio Cashes in Thanks to Knockout Win

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
UFC Fight Night 113 Weigh-in Results Bonuses

The UFC Fight Night 113 bonuses have been revealed.

Yesterday (July 16), UFC Fight Night 113 took place inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The main card aired live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while the prelims were also seen on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Santiago Ponzinibbio throw leather with Gunnar Nelson.

Ponzinibbio earned a first-round knockout win over Nelson. He has been awarded a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of The Night.” Paul Felder was also given an extra $50,000 for his knockout victory against Stevie Ray. Danny Henry and Daniel Teymur nabbed bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC Fight Night 113 salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather: ‘His Frame is Too Small’

0
Conor McGregor believes Floyd Mayweather's size will be his downfall in their Aug. 26 "super fight." "Notorious" and "Money" wrapped up their tour, which stopped...
UFC Fight Night 113 Weigh-in Results Bonuses

UFC Fight Night 113 Bonuses: Ponzinibbio Cashes in Thanks to Knockout Win

0
The UFC Fight Night 113 bonuses have been revealed. Yesterday (July 16), UFC Fight Night 113 took place inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The...
Santiago Ponzinibbio

Santiago Ponzinibbio Eyeing Bouts With Neil Magny & Carlos Condit

0
Santiago Ponzinibbio wants a higher ranked welterweight in his next outing. "Gente Boa" earned a huge knockout victory over Gunnar Nelson yesterday (July 16) inside...
video

Gunnar Nelson: Eye Poke led to Finish at UFC Fight Night 113

0
Gunnar Nelson isn't taking anything away from what Santiago Ponzinibbio did to him at UFC Fight Night 113 Sunday. But, Nelson does have an excuse. During...
video

Replay: UFC on FOX 25 ‘Road to the Octagon’ Replay Featuring Chris Weidman-Kelvin Gastelum

0
This coming Saturday night, the UFC will host a "New York vs. the World" event at UFC on FOX 25. In the main event, Chris...
Load more