UFC Fight Night 113: Calderwood-Calvillo Still ‘People’s Main Event’

It seems when these unique UFC events come up – the ones that air on Sundays, Fridays or any day other than Saturday – the female fighters steal the show.

UFC Fight Night 113 set for this Sunday afternoon will likely follow that path.

While Joanne Calderwood missed weight for her co-main event bout with Cynthia Calvillo, the two still displayed their raw emotion at weigh-ins.

Calderwood, a native of Scotland where the card goes down, has posted a 3-2 record over five Octagon appearances. She was submitted by Jessica Andrade in her most recent bout following wins vs. Valerie Letourneau and Cortney Casey.

“Dr. Kneevil” won her first nine pro bouts, including a decision vs. Seohee Ham and one over Katja Kankaanpaa in Invicta FC, before a stunning upset at the hands of Maryna Moroz two years ago. That fight also went down in Glasgow, which gives Calderwood added fuel to her fire.

Calvillo (5-0) is 2-0 with the UFC, earning submission wins over Pearl Gonzalez and Amanda Cooper. She also put together an impressive 5-1 record as an amateur, including a victory over Aspen Ladd.

Throw in all of that, along with the passion these two have shown, and you can bet the SSE Hydro Arena will explode when Calderwood takes on Calvillo.