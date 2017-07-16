UFC Fight Night 113 Live Preliminary Card Results

Jose Munoz
The UFC is back in Scotland tonight (Sun. July 16, 2017) for their Fight Night 113 event in the  The SSE Hydro in Glasgow. In the main event of the evening, welterweights Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio go head-to-head, while a female catchweight fight at 118 pounds between Joanne Calderwood and Cynthia Calvillo serves as the co-headliner.

Before we get to the action on the main card, however, here’s how things shook out on the FS1 prelims:

UFC Fight Pass exclusive prelims:

Leslie Smith def. Amanda Lemos via R2 TKO (punches and elbows, 2:53)

Brett Johns def. Albert Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

FS1 Prelims:

Danny Henry def. Daniel Teymur via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-26)

Galore Bofando def. Charlie Ward via R1 KO (slam and punches, 2:10)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Neil Seery via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:31)

Danny Roberts def. Bobby Nash via R2 KO (punches, 3:59)

