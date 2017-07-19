UFC Fight Night 113 Medical Suspensions: Five Fighters Face Six-Month Sits

Five fighters on the UFC Fight Night 113 card are facing six-month medical suspensions.
This past Sunday night (July 16), UFC Fight Night 113 took place inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. In the main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio earned a first-round TKO over Gunnar Nelson. “Gunni” is facing a 45-day suspension.
As for the five fighters looking at 180-day sits pending clearance, those fighters are Justin Willis, Neil Seery, Brett Johns, Daniel Teymur, and Amanda Lemos.
Check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Gunnar Nelson: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO
Cynthia Calvillo: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact; left forearm X-ray was negative
Joanne Calderwood: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout
Paul Felder: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right eyelid laceration
Stevie Ray: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for TKO
Jack Marshman: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout; CT scan negative
Ryan Lanes: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right cheek laceration
Paul Craig: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for TKO; head CT was negative
James Mulheron: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout
Justin Willis: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for ribs; suspended a minimum of 30 days
Bobby Nash: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO
Alexandre Pantoja: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact
Neil Seery: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for ribs; suspended a minimum of 45 days
Charlie Ward: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for KO
Daniel Teymur: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for right hand; suspended a minimum 45 days
Brett Johns: suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative MRI on right shoulder; suspended a minimum 30 days
Albert Morales: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for brow laceration
Leslie Smith: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact; X-ray was negative
Amanda Lemos: suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative X-ray on right thumb; suspended a minimum 45 days