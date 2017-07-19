UFC Fight Night 113 Medical Suspensions: Five Fighters Face Six-Month Sits

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Brett Johns Medical Suspensions
Five fighters on the UFC Fight Night 113 card are facing six-month medical suspensions.

This past Sunday night (July 16), UFC Fight Night 113 took place inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. In the main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio earned a first-round TKO over Gunnar Nelson. “Gunni” is facing a 45-day suspension.

As for the five fighters looking at 180-day sits pending clearance, those fighters are Justin Willis, Neil Seery, Brett Johns, Daniel Teymur, and Amanda Lemos.

Check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Gunnar Nelson: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO

Cynthia Calvillo: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact; left forearm X-ray was negative

Joanne Calderwood: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout

Paul Felder: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right eyelid laceration

Stevie Ray: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for TKO

Jack Marshman: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout; CT scan negative

Ryan Lanes: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right cheek laceration

Paul Craig: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for TKO; head CT was negative

James Mulheron: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout

Justin Willis: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for ribs; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Bobby Nash: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO

Alexandre Pantoja: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Neil Seery: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for ribs; suspended a minimum of 45 days

Charlie Ward: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for KO

Daniel Teymur: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for right hand; suspended a minimum 45 days

Brett Johns: suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative MRI on right shoulder; suspended a minimum 30 days

Albert Morales: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for brow laceration

Leslie Smith: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact; X-ray was negative

Amanda Lemos: suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative X-ray on right thumb; suspended a minimum 45 days

