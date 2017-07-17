UFC Fight Night 113 Reebok Payouts: Low Numbers All Around

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
UFC Reebok

The UFC Fight Night 113 Reebok payouts are in and the figures aren’t exactly on the high end.

The highest amount anyone made on the card was $5,000. That amount went to Santiago Ponzinibbio, Gunnar Nelson, Joanne Calderwood, Paul Felder, Stevie Ray, Neil Seery, and Leslie Smith.

You can see the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $5,000 def. Gunnar Nelson: $5,000

Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500 def. Joanne Calderwood: $5,000

Paul Felder: $5,000 def. Stevie Ray: $5,000

Jack Marshman: $2,500 def. Ryan Janes: $2,500

Khalil Rountree: $2,500 def. Paul Craig: $2,500

Justin Willis: $2,500 def. James Mulheron: $2,500

Danny Roberts: $2,500 def. Bobby Nash: $2,500

Alexandre Pantoja: $2,500 def. Neil Seery: $5,000

Galore Bofando: $2,500 def. Charlie Ward: $2,500

Danny Henry: $2,500 def. Daniel Teymur: $2,500

Brett Johns: $2,500 def. Albert Morales: $2,500

Leslie Smith: $5,000 def. Amanda Lemos: $2,500

Latest MMA News

Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi: ‘I Haven’t Done Any Work With Conor McGregor’

0
Former boxing champion and current Showtime color commentator Paulie Malignaggi is unsure if he'll spar with Conor McGregor. McGregor is preparing for a "super fight"...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum: I’ll be The Next Guy in Middleweight Title Race

0
Kevin Gastelum feels he's on the fast track to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. Gastelum is set to do battle with former UFC...
Brett Johns

Brett Johns Says he Was ‘Broken’ Before UFC Fight Night 113 Win

0
Brett Johns says a tough 20-week camp was worth it. Johns took on Albert Morales inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The bout was part...
Neil Seery

Emotional Neil Seery Doesn’t Know What’s Next After Final Fight

0
Neil Seery is unsure of his next move after having his retirement fight. Yesterday (July 16), Seery took Alexandre Pantoja inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow,...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s Father Says Son is ‘Unequivocally Not Racist’

0
Conor McGregor was at the center of controversy following his third press conference with Floyd Mayweather. "Notorious" had taken some flak for telling Mayweather, "dance for...
Load more