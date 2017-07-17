UFC Fight Night 113 Reebok Payouts: Low Numbers All Around

The UFC Fight Night 113 Reebok payouts are in and the figures aren’t exactly on the high end.

The highest amount anyone made on the card was $5,000. That amount went to Santiago Ponzinibbio, Gunnar Nelson, Joanne Calderwood, Paul Felder, Stevie Ray, Neil Seery, and Leslie Smith.

You can see the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $5,000 def. Gunnar Nelson: $5,000

Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500 def. Joanne Calderwood: $5,000

Paul Felder: $5,000 def. Stevie Ray: $5,000

Jack Marshman: $2,500 def. Ryan Janes: $2,500

Khalil Rountree: $2,500 def. Paul Craig: $2,500

Justin Willis: $2,500 def. James Mulheron: $2,500

Danny Roberts: $2,500 def. Bobby Nash: $2,500

Alexandre Pantoja: $2,500 def. Neil Seery: $5,000

Galore Bofando: $2,500 def. Charlie Ward: $2,500

Danny Henry: $2,500 def. Daniel Teymur: $2,500

Brett Johns: $2,500 def. Albert Morales: $2,500

Leslie Smith: $5,000 def. Amanda Lemos: $2,500