UFC Fight Night 113 Reebok Payouts: Low Numbers All Around

The UFC Fight Night 113 Reebok payouts are in and the figures aren’t exactly on the high end.
The highest amount anyone made on the card was $5,000. That amount went to Santiago Ponzinibbio, Gunnar Nelson, Joanne Calderwood, Paul Felder, Stevie Ray, Neil Seery, and Leslie Smith.
You can see the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Santiago Ponzinibbio: $5,000 def. Gunnar Nelson: $5,000
Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500 def. Joanne Calderwood: $5,000
Paul Felder: $5,000 def. Stevie Ray: $5,000
Jack Marshman: $2,500 def. Ryan Janes: $2,500
Khalil Rountree: $2,500 def. Paul Craig: $2,500
Justin Willis: $2,500 def. James Mulheron: $2,500
Danny Roberts: $2,500 def. Bobby Nash: $2,500
Alexandre Pantoja: $2,500 def. Neil Seery: $5,000
Galore Bofando: $2,500 def. Charlie Ward: $2,500
Danny Henry: $2,500 def. Daniel Teymur: $2,500
Brett Johns: $2,500 def. Albert Morales: $2,500
Leslie Smith: $5,000 def. Amanda Lemos: $2,500