UFC Fight Night 113: Santiago Ponzinibbio Believes in His Training

By
Dana Becker
-

Santiago Ponzinibbio will get the chance to shine under the bright lights on Sunday, meeting Gunnar Nelson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 113.

Ponzinibbio (24-3) has scored four consecutive wins over the likes of Nordine Taleb, Zak Cummings, Court McGee and Andreas Stahl since a loss to Lorenz Larkin. The 30-year-old is 6-2 over eight career UFC bouts.

“I know Gunnar will want to take me to the ground, but I’m prepared for that,” Ponzinibbio said. “The advantage I have over him is that I’m a better striker and we begin the fight on our feet. I’m dangerous on my feet and very fast.

“I believe that the ever-evolving way that I train is the reason why I have been able to win my last four fights.”

Nelson, meanwhile, is 16-2-1 overall and 7-2 inside the Octagon. That includes a pair of submission wins over Alan Jouban and Albert Tumenov since a loss to current title contender Demian Maia.

