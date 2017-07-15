UFC Fight Night 113: Santiago Ponzinibbio Believes in His Training

Santiago Ponzinibbio will get the chance to shine under the bright lights on Sunday, meeting Gunnar Nelson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 113.

Ponzinibbio (24-3) has scored four consecutive wins over the likes of Nordine Taleb, Zak Cummings, Court McGee and Andreas Stahl since a loss to Lorenz Larkin. The 30-year-old is 6-2 over eight career UFC bouts.

“I know Gunnar will want to take me to the ground, but I’m prepared for that,” Ponzinibbio said. “The advantage I have over him is that I’m a better striker and we begin the fight on our feet. I’m dangerous on my feet and very fast.

“I believe that the ever-evolving way that I train is the reason why I have been able to win my last four fights.”

Nelson, meanwhile, is 16-2-1 overall and 7-2 inside the Octagon. That includes a pair of submission wins over Alan Jouban and Albert Tumenov since a loss to current title contender Demian Maia.