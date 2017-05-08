UFC Fight Night 113: Scotland Secures Brett Johns vs. Mitch Gagnon

By
Dana Becker
-
0

The UFC’s second trip to Scotland has secured another fight, as bantamweights Brett Johns and Mitch Gagnon will square off.

Gagnon, a 32-year-old from Canada, is likely fighting for his UFC future. After starting his run with a loss to Bryan Caraway back in 2012, Gagnon (12-4) reeled off four consecutive wins – three of which came in the opening round via submission.

However, in 2014, he was finished by Renan Barao and lost a rematch this past December to Matthew Lopez via decision.

Johns (13-0) bested Kwan Ho Kwak last November in his UFC debut. The 25-year-old from Wales has been tabbed a top prospect in the division and owns six finishes in his career.

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place July 16 from The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. No main event has been announced, but previously confirmed fights include Stevie Ray vs. Paul Felder, Mark Godbeer vs. Justin Willis and Khalil Rountree vs. Paul Craig.

